Krios (GIG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $200.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $200.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Krios has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000689 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $748.55 or 0.01847125 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

