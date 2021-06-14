Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives $133.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KUBTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

KUBTY stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. 24,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,058. Kubota has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

