Kylin Reaches Market Cap of $33.42 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00781649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.21 or 0.07877536 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,378,420 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

