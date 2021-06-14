Lannett (NYSE:LCI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Lannett alerts:

NYSE LCI opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Lannett will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.