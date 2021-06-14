Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

