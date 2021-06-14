Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $397.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 24.4% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $397,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

