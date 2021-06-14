Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,800 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Whiting Petroleum accounts for about 0.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $51.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.