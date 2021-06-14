Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 143,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

