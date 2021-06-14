LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $12.84 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $10,184.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082505 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

