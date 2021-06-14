Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,125 shares during the period. SI-BONE makes up approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $5,249,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,113 shares of company stock valued at $26,152,888 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 2,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

