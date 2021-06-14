Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $7.44 Million in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. 2,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $765.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at $652,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,202 shares of company stock worth $5,280,215. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

