Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 114,945 DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 114,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,756,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,336 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.97. 12,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

