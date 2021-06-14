Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $8.44 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. 17,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

