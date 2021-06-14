LockTrip (LOC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $135.91 million and approximately $55,058.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00023254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

