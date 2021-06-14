Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 17.9%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price was down 17.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 143,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,740,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $24,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.