Loser Coin (LOWB) Achieves Market Cap of $16.79 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and $3.34 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00165176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00186312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.27 or 1.00377556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

