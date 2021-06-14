Luminex Co. (LMNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 8th

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Luminex has raised its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luminex has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luminex to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

LMNX opened at $36.85 on Monday. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

