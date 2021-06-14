Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 13th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXA. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $20,540,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $18,493,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $15,134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,615,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,065,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ LUXA opened at $10.01 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.