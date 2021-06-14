Lympo Market Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96,814.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $96,814.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00162246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00186336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.01075487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,150.80 or 0.99672587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

