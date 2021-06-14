M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

