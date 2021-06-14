MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 688,197 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 585.75 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

