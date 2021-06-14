Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.48

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

