Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 230,347 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 596.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,347 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises approximately 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dynatrace by 154.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 213.23, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

