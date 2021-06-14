Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 652.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,160 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises approximately 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.58. 19,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,142. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

