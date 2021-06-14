Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $835.94.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $9.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $825.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,254. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $727.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

