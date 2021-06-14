Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $60,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

