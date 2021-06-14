Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.72. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,266.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

