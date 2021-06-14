mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 13th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MCLDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.42. 87,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,574. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Health, a health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA)-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability.

