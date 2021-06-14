MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $51.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $9,212,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

