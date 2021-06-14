Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 461,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

