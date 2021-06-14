MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.52. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

