Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 43,334 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,672,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

