Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 9,681 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

