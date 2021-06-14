Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

MPC opened at $63.18 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.