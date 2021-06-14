Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 548.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 63,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 753,266 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 5.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. Mizuho lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.