Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,469 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

