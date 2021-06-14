Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $1.52 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,733,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.