Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE RSG opened at $109.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.