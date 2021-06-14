Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.