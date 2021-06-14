Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $194,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,023 shares of company stock worth $3,345,079 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $264.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.57.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

