MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

