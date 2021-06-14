MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 60,038 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

