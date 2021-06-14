Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 130 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Q2 were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

NYSE QTWO opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $157,570.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,147.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,086 shares of company stock worth $3,892,405. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

