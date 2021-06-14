Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 371 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

