Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $258,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $52.91 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.