Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $267,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after buying an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,149,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

