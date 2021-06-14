Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $322,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NIO opened at $45.68 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

