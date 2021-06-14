Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

