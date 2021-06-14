Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

