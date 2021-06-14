Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.05 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $604.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

